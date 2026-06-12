Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Un cable subterráneo dañado en Rancho Mirage fue la causa de apagón

MGN ONLINE
By
New
Published 6:21 AM

Un cable subterráneo dañado en Rancho Mirage fue la causa del apagón que dejó sin electricidad a casi 4,400 clientes desde la madrugada del miércoles pasado.

Las reparaciones del cable podrían tardar cinco días, aunque la compañía reconoció que ese plazo podría extenderse.

Los generadores temporales que actualmente suministran energía a algunos vecindarios serán retirados tan pronto como el cable quede reparado.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.