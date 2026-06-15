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Noticias Principales

Amargo aniversario de Programa DACA en medio de una gran incertidumbre

MGN
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Published 10:16 AM

Valle de Coachella, California (KUNA) - El programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés) fue anunciado oficialmente por la administración Obama el 15 de junio de 2012. Posteriormente, el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de los Estados Unidos (USCIS) comenzó a aceptar solicitudes para el programa el 15 de agosto de 2012.

El pasado miércoles, los líderes demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes se pronunciaron en defensa de los beneficiarios del programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA), quienes han sido objeto de ataques injustos e ilegales por parte de la administración Trump.

Hoy el equipo de la organización Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC) del Valle de Coachella participa en las actividades con motivo del 14.º aniversario de DACA. Se reunirán con funcionarios electos, incluido el senador Alex Padilla, para promover la reconciliación en favor de los Dreamers.

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Juan Montesló

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