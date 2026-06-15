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Noticias Principales

Incendio cerca de Calimesa quema 1,500 acres

KABC
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Published 9:34 PM

CALIMESA, Calif. (KESQ) - Un incendio de matorral estalló esta tarde al oeste del valle de Coachella, en la zona conocida como "Badlands" al sur de Calimesa.

El incidendo a quemado 1,500 acres y obligó a un cierre de carretera mientras los equipos intentaban establecer líneas de contención con la ayuda de aviones cisternas.

El incendio se reportó a eso de las 3, en una zona poco poblada cerca de las calles Lake Shore Drive y San Timoteo Canyon, según el departamento de bomberos del condado de Riverside. Hay varias casas, ranchos, casas rodantes y negocios ubicados a lo largo de la carretera del cañón de San Timoteo que podrían incendiarse si las condiciones no mejoran.

La agencia informó que varios equipos de bomberos de Hemet, Palm Springs y San Bernardino ayudan a combatir el siniestro.

Se ha activado una alerta de tráfico en la autopista 60 en dirección oeste, justo donde se separa de la I-10, pasando Beaumont. Conductores que deseen dirigirse al oeste deberán tomar la I-10, y quienes quieran llegar a Moreno Valley tendrán que buscar otras opciones, ya que se prevé que el cierre dure al menos seis horas.

Se ha habilitado un refugio de evacuación para ciudadanos y mascotas en la escuela secundaria Valley View en Moreno Valley. Los animales grandes pueden ser llevados al centro de animales de San Jacinto.

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Jesus Reyes

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