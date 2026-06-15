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Noticias Principales

Un incendio destruyo traila en Cabazon

KESQ
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Published 6:34 AM

Un incendio destruyo una traila tipo vivienda en Cabazon, muy cerca del Freeway 10.

El fuego inicio ayer a las 12:25 de la tarde y fue controlado en más de dos horas.

Según CAL FIRE, la lumbre también destruyo aproximadamente media acre de vegetación en la zona.

Las llamas destruyeron la vivienda móvil y una estructura aledaña antes de ser completamente contenidas gracias a trabajos terrestres y aéreos bien coordinados por los bomberos.

Por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

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Nancy Prado

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