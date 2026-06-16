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Noticias Principales

Carreón Foundation otorga 120 becas a estudiantes en Indio

KESQ
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Published 4:41 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Más de 100 estudiantes locales recibieron un total de aproximadamente $360,000 en becas de la Carreón Foundation durante una ceremonia de premiación en Indio.

Las becas se entregaron a 120 estudiantes en el evento, que tuvo lugar el domingo en la preparatoria Shadow Hills. Linda Evans, alcaldesa de La Quinta y directora de estrategia de Desert Care Network, fue la oradora principal.

La fundación ha otorgado casi 3 millones de dólares en becas a más de 1000 estudiantes desde su creación en 1991 para apoyar la educación de jóvenes de ascendencia mexicana del Valle de Coachella. Posteriormente, el fondo se amplió para incluir a estudiantes de ascendencia africana, nativa americana y asiática.

Las becas de este año fueron posibles gracias a donaciones individuales y subvenciones, incluidos fondos del Distrito y la Fundación Desert Healthcare y de One Future Coachella Valley.

Los funcionarios dijeron que la fundación homenajeó a los estudiantes que continúan sus estudios superiores. Algunos de los galardonados han ingresado a universidades de todo el país, como College of the Desert, Cal State San Bernardino, USC y Harvard.

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Jesus Reyes

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