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Noticias Principales

Actualización de tiroteo mortal del pasado 2 de Junio en Palm Desert

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
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Published 7:06 AM

Las autoridades dieron más detalles sobre el tiroteo mortal ocurrido en el Hwy 74 el pasado 2 de Junio cerca de Palm Desert según el reporte, todo iniciaría con un accidente cuando Gabriel Rodríguez, de 52 años, conducía una grúa y chocó contra varios vehículos para después huir.

Poco después llegó a una zona de construcción y se detuvo cerca de un vehículo guía, donde salió de la grúa con una escopeta, realizó varios disparos al aire y luego apuntó el arma contra el conductor del vehículo guía, quien sacó su pistola y disparó contra Gabriel Rodríguez, quien posteriormente murió en el hospital.

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Nancy Prado

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