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Noticias Principales

Concilio de Desert Hot Springs voto a favor de poner en pausa la construcción de centros de datos

KESQ
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Published 7:37 AM

El concilio de Desert Hot Springs voto a favor de poner en pausa la construcción de centros de datos.

La medida estableció una prohibición temporal para la emisión de permisos o autorizaciones relacionadas con centros de datos y desarrollos similares.

La suspensión podría extenderse hasta por dos años, mientras la ciudad estudia el tema y la gente sigue presionando para evitar que se construya algún centro de datos en su ciudad.

Esto ocurre tras el creciente rechazo a proyectos de centros de datos, incluidos los propuestos en Indio y Coachella.

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Nancy Prado

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