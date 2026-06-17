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Noticias Principales

El programa del Colegio del Desierto busca eliminar las barreras económicas para estudiantes

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Published 6:59 AM

Mientras los costos universitarios continúan aumentando El Colegio Del Desierto está ampliando sus esfuerzos para hacer la educación superior más accesible con una iniciativa que ofrece matrícula gratuita a varios grupos de estudiantes, incluidos alumnos que regresan a la institución y han completado 30 o más unidades académicas, participantes de programas laborales sin créditos y veteranos militares.

El programa del COD busca eliminar las barreras económicas que con frecuencia impiden a muchas personas continuar con sus estudios.

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Nancy Prado

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