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Noticias Principales

Palm Springs está tomando precauciones para prevenir incendios

KESQ
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Published 6:37 AM

A más de dos semanas de las celebraciones del Día de la Independencia, la Ciudad de Palm Springs está tomando precauciones para prevenir incendios, ya que la vegetación seca y las altas temperaturas pueden provocar que un incendio avance en segundos.

Por lo que la forma más segura de celebrar es asistir a un espectáculo profesional de fuegos artificiales.

Los bomberos mantienen una política de cero tolerancias y recalcaron que están prohibidos los fuegos artificiales y que los infractores pueden enfrentar multas de hasta 1,000 dólares.

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Nancy Prado

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