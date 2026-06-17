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Noticias Principales

Trabajos para instalar un nuevo semáforo en Palm Springs inician esta semana cerrando carriles

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Published 7:14 AM

Los trabajos para instalar un nuevo semáforo en la intersección de la calle Indian Canyon y Via Escuela se reanudarán esta semana, por lo que los conductores deberán prepararse para cierres ocasionales de carriles y retrasos durante el verano.

Las cuadrillas comenzarán con la instalación de señalización, mientras que los trabajos subterráneos están programados para iniciar durante la semana del 22 de junio.

Las autoridades recomiendan utilizar rutas alternas para evitar congestionamientos en la zona de construcción.

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Nancy Prado

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