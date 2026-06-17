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Noticias Principales

Un hombre de 26 años perdió la vida en un choque entre dos vehículos en Thermal

KESQ
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New
Published 7:32 AM

Un hombre de 26 años falleció en un choque entre dos vehículos ocurrida en el área de la avenida 58 y la calle Bucanan en Thermal.

La víctima fue identificada como Pablo García López.

Según el reporte, uno de los autos no se detuvo ante una señal de alto y choco con el otro carro, al impacto ambos se volcaron, uno de los conductores murió en el lugar, mientras que el que se pasó el alto sufrió heridas graves y fue trasladado al Hospital.

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Nancy Prado

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