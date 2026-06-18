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Noticias Principales

Bomberos de Palm Springs puso en servicio nuevos camiones de bomberos que ayudarán a mejorar el servicio en general

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Published 8:09 AM

El Departamento de Bomberos de Palm Springs ya puso en servicio nuevos camiones de bomberos que ayudarán a mejorar los tiempos de respuesta y el servicio en general.

El jefe de bomberos de Palm Springs, Paul Alvarado, explicó que los retrasos en la entrega de camiones de bomberos no son inusuales y que el proceso puede tardar hasta cinco años, pero después de años de espera ya están listos para entrar en acción.

Con la llegada de estos nuevos vehículos también se están realizando capacitaciones para que el personal aprenda a utilizarlos correctamente.

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Nancy Prado

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