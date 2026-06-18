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Noticias Principales

Buenos avances en el incendio del área de Calimesa y Beaumont

KCRA 3 / Vecteezy
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Published 8:24 AM

Los bomberos están logrando buenos avances en el incendio que ha consumido más de 3,000 acres de vegetación en el área de Calimesa y Beaumont, en el área donde se unen los Freeways 10 y 60. Los bomberos continúan sofocando el fuego, que está controlado casi en 60%.

Las evacuaciones ya han sido canceladas y las familias ya pudieron regresar a sus casas.

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Nancy Prado

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