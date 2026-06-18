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Noticias Principales

Jurado Civil del Condado de Riverside les pide a los líderes establecer una supervisión independiente sobre la Oficina del Sheriff

RSO
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Updated
today at 7:58 AM
Published 7:57 AM

Un nuevo informe del Gran Jurado Civil del Condado de Riverside les pide a los líderes establecer una supervisión independiente sobre la Oficina del Sheriff, ya que actualmente, la supervisión es interna.

Esto surge tras recientes preocupaciones relacionadas con muertes en cárceles, transparencia y rendición de cuentas.

La investigación se produce después de años de críticas al sistema carcelario, incluyendo una investigación iniciada en 2023 luego de que se registraron 29 muertes en cárceles del condado de Riverside.

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Nancy Prado

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