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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de Palm Springs lanza encuesta para recopilar opiniones sobre modernizar el Centro de Convenciones

Palm Springs Convention Center
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Published 6:57 AM

La Ciudad de Palm Springs solicita la participación de residentes y propietarios de negocios para ayudar a orientar un amplio plan de revitalización, por lo que han lanzado una encuesta para recopilar opiniones de la comunidad sobre un proyecto valorado en 135 millones de dólares destinado a modernizar el Centro de Convenciones de Palm Springs y rediseñar por completo su conexión con el centro de la ciudad.

Se prevé que la construcción comience en noviembre del 2026 y continúe hasta marzo del 2029.

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Nancy Prado

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