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Noticias Principales

La compañía de luz IID dará créditos en facturas de sus clientes

IID
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Published 8:14 AM

Algo de alivio llegará este verano para los clientes de la compañía de luz IID, quienes pronto verán créditos reflejados en sus facturas de electricidad, los cuales forman parte de un programa de alivio de 48 millones de dólares que otorgo el gobierno que ayudara a reducir las facturas de los clientes alrededor de 12 por ciento.

Cabe mencionar que no es necesario presentar ninguna solicitud, ya que los créditos aparecerán automáticamente de julio a octubre y cubrirán la luz utilizada entre junio y septiembre.

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Nancy Prado

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