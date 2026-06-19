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Noticias Principales

Centro Betty Ford de Rancho Mirage están creando conciencia sobre los desafíos de salud mental de la comunidad LGBTQ+

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Published 7:05 AM

A medida que continúa el Mes del Orgullo, expertos del Centro Betty Ford de Rancho Mirage están creando conciencia sobre los desafíos de salud mental y el consumo de drogas que enfrentan las personas de la comunidad LGBTQ+. Las investigaciones muestran que los miembros de dicha comunidad experimentan tasas más altas de adicción, depresión, ansiedad y trauma en comparación con la población en general, por lo que en dicho centro los programas de tratamiento se enfocan en la salud mental y los trastornos por consumo de drogas

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Nancy Prado

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