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Noticias Principales

Incendio en restaurante Hamachi Sushi en Cathedral City

KESQ
By
Published 7:59 AM

Un incendio dañó el restaurante Hamachi Sushi en Cathedral City, cerca de Ramon Road y la calle Date Palm.
Los equipos de emergencia informaron que el fuego comenzó ayer a las 11 de la noche.
Se reportan daños leves en el interior del restaurante.
Los bomberos que trabajaron hasta la madrugada de hoy indican que no hubo daños por fuego ni por agua en los negocios aledaños.

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Nancy Prado

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