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Noticias Principales

La controversia por un centro de datos en Coachella ahora está vinculada a un esfuerzo de destitución de dos mujeres del concilio

KESQ
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Published 7:28 AM

La controversia por un centro de datos propuesto en Coachella ahora está vinculada a un renovado esfuerzo de destitución de dos mujeres del concilio.
Hace días se aprobó una prohibición de 45 días para los centros de datos ya ayer dos críticos del proyecto dijeron que volverán a presentar la documentación para destituir del concilio a Yadira Pérez y Denise Delgado.
La ciudad rechazó la primera petición al considerar que no contaba con suficientes firmas y que carecía de información requerida por la ley estatal.

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Nancy Prado

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