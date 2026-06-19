Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Organización que proporciona alimentos y otros servicios esenciales en Palm Springs recibió una notificación para desalojar sus instalaciones

David Jackmanson / CC BY 2.0
By
New
Published 7:00 AM

Una organización sin fines de lucro de Palm Springs que proporciona alimentos y otros servicios esenciales a personas sin hogar recibió una notificación de 30 días para desalojar sus instalaciones y tiene hasta el lunes para abandonar el lugar, se trata de Well in the Desert.

Aunque la organización opera varios puntos de distribución de alimentos en la ciudad, las instalaciones ubicadas cerca de la calle Indian Canyon sirven como centro de almacenamiento de y preparación de comidas para 250 familias cada semana, el año pasado proporcionó 98,000 comidas a indigentes.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.