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Noticias Principales

Un agente del Sheriff enfrenta cargos tras un accidente mortal en Beaumont

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Published 7:50 AM

Un agente del Sheriff enfrenta cargos tras un accidente mortal en Beaumont, se trata de Glynn Wilburn, de 42 años quien chocó contra el vehículo de otro conductor mientras respondía a un incidente en septiembre del 2025 cuando el oficial conducía su patrulla a 100 millas por hora y se estrelló con el auto en el que viajaba Gavin Hinkley, de 21 años, quien murió de inmediato, mientras que su prometida sufrió heridas graves.
Las familias de ambas víctimas presentaron una demanda contra el agente el mes pasado.

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Nancy Prado

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