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Noticias Principales

Una persona fue detenida después de una persecución en Rancho Mirage

MGN
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Published 7:54 AM

Una persona fue detenida después de una persecución relacionada con un vehículo robado.
Los agentes del Sheriff localizaron el automóvil en el área de la calle Bob Hope, en Rancho Mirage e intentaron detener al conductor, pero huyo y durante la persecución, un pasajero descendió del vehículo cerca de la calle Dinah Shore, pero el conductor volvió a huir hasta un camino de tierra en Palm Springs, cerca de  las calles Gene Autry y Via Escuela, donde salió corriendo, pero luego fue capturado.

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Nancy Prado

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