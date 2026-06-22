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Noticias Principales

Accidente de motociclista en Morongo Valley

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
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Published 6:52 AM

El Hwy 62 rumbo al norte fue cerrado cerca de Morongo Valley, después que un motociclista se involucrara en un accidente, a dos millas de la calle Indian Canyon.

La Patrulla de Caminos de California recibió reportes del percance ayer poco antes de las 2 de la tarde.

Los dos carriles fueron cerrados mientras las autoridades investigaban el accidente y los paramédicos atendían al motociclista que resulto herido.

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Nancy Prado

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