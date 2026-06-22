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Noticias Principales

Accidente mortal al este del Valle de Coachella

Cropped Pixabay / Cropped ABC 10 / YouTube
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Published 8:00 AM

Un accidente mortal ocurrido ayer poco antes de las 6 de la mañana en el Freeway 10, al este del valle de coachella.

Las autoridades reportaron que un vehículo comercial se volcó entre Chiriaco Summit y Desert Center.

De las cuatro personas que iban en el vehículo, una murió en el lugar y las otras tres fueron trasladadas al hospital en helicóptero.

Varios carriles fueron cerrados mientras los bomberos y paramédicos hacían su trabajo.

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Nancy Prado

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