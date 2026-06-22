Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Arrestan a sospechoso de tiroteo en Morongo Valley

By
Published 8:04 AM

Un sujeto fue arrestado en relación con un tiroteo mortal en Morongo Valley, cerca del Hwy 62.

Al llegar los agentes del Sheriff encontraron a un hombre con una herida de bala, por lo que de inmediato los paramédicos lo transportaron al hospital y el pistolero huyo, pero el viernes pasado a la 1 de la tarde, los agentes respondieron a un reporte de secuestro que realizo el mismo sujeto del primer incidente y luego descubrieron que antes del secuestro había matado a un individuo de 62 años.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.