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Noticias Principales

Persecución de un vehículo robado en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 7:13 AM

La Policía de Desert Hot Springs publicó un video que muestra una persecución de un vehículo robado el viernes pasado, cuando colocaron una tira de púas para detener el auto, pero el chofer logró esquivarla.

Poco después, el vehículo se detuvo por una falla mecánica, pero el individuo se negaba a salir, hasta que las autoridades lanzaron bolas con gas pimienta y finalmente lograron arrestar al ladrón.

La policía informo que nadie resultó herido durante el incidente y la persecución.

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Nancy Prado

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