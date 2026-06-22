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Noticias Principales

Un autobús de turistas se incendió en Chiriaco Summit

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Published 7:09 AM

Un autobús de turistas se incendió el sábado pasado a las 7:45 de la mañana en los carriles hacia el este del Freeway 10, cerca de Box Canyon Road, en Chiriaco Summit, provocando retrasos en el tráfico.

Al llegar, los bomberos encontraron el autobús completamente envuelto en llamas.

Los 36 pasajeros lograron salir de forma segura antes de la llegada de los equipos de emergencia.

Los paramédicos evaluaron a las personas como medida de precaución y no se reportaron heridos.

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Nancy Prado

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