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Noticias Principales

Una familia de Banning se queda sin vivienda después de un incendio

MGN
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New
Published 6:46 AM

Una familia de Banning se quedó sin vivienda después de un incendio que inicio ayer a las 4:30 de la tarde, cerca del Freeway 10.

Al llegar al lugar de los hechos, los bomberos encontraron una casa de una sola planta completamente envuelta en llamas.

El incendio fue controlado aproximadamente media hora después, pero los traga humo continuaron trabajando varias horas más.

No se reportaron personas heridas y la causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.

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Nancy Prado

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