Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Accidente entre dos vehículos en La Quinta

By
New
Published 7:39 AM

Un accidente entre dos vehículos provoco caos vial ayer a las 2 de la tarde en La Quinta, donde una persona resultó herida y fue transportada al hospital.

Al llegar al lugar, los equipos de emergencia encontraron dos vehículos con daños importantes bloqueando la calle Washington, por lo que se implementaron medidas de control de tráfico en la zona.

El conductor del segundo vehículo permaneció en el lugar y fue interrogado por la policía.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.