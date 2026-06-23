Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Controversia con la policía de Palm Springs y la Migra

By
Published 6:40 AM

Un video que circula en las redes sociales ha llamado la atención por la forma en la que agentes de la migra detienen al conductor de un vehículo en Palm Springs, cerca de las calles Gene Autry y Vista Chino.

En un comunicado de prensa, la policía de Palm Springs negó haber participado en el operativo, mientras que la de de Cathedral City informó que la persecución fue cancelada dentro de los límites de la ciudad y que no hubo heridos ni accidentes, también destacó que ninguno de sus agentes participó en la persecución.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.