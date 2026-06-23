Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

El proyecto del puente Palm Canyon podrían causar importantes retrasos en el tráfico en Palm Springs

By
New
Published 7:44 AM

Se les pide a los conductores en Palm Springs que planifiquen sus viajes con tiempo, ya que las obras del proyecto del puente Palm Canyon podrían causar importantes retrasos en el tráfico toda la semana entre 7 de la mañana y 6 de la tarde, mientras los equipos de trabajo transportan e instalan enormes vigas de 90 pies en la zona de construcción.

Los cierres afectarán el tramo entre la calle Camino Parocela y Avenida Mesquite, donde personal de control de tráfico detendrá la circulación para permitir la entrega de las vigas de acero y el uso de grúas.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.