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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de La Quinta comenzó los trabajos de rehabilitación del pavimento en calles

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 7:19 AM

La ciudad de La Quinta comenzó los trabajos de rehabilitación del pavimento en la avenida Miles, lo que provocará el cierre de todos los carriles en dirección oeste y posibles retrasos para los conductores.

Funcionarios de la ciudad informaron que las obras comenzaron ayer y continuarán hasta el viernes entre las calles Jefferson y Dune Palms.

Las autoridades recomiendan a los automovilistas conducir con precaución, seguir los desvíos señalizados y considerar tiempo adicional para llegar a sus destinos.

Image by City of La Quinta https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLaQuinta/posts/pfbid02UgQu9sBftEPTEbsFT4WPcyK2tvRDWBXBmtWn5VMo9diwYwEEpP8k3buAAYWFE97Rl

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Nancy Prado

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