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Noticias Principales

Se presentó en la corte sujeto que caminaba por un vecindario con una pistola en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 7:10 AM

Ayer se presentó en la corte Silvestre Amaya de 42 años, quien el miércoles pasado caminaba por un vecindario armado con una pistola en el área de la avenida Mesquite en Desert Hot Springs, al llegar la policía lograron arrestarlo sin incidentes y nadie resultó herido.

Los investigadores señalaron que el sujeto posteriormente admitió que planeaba abrir fuego contra los oficiales que respondieran al llamado, pero finalmente no sucedió.

El juez programo una nueva comparecencia en la corte de Indio el próximo 6 de julio.

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Nancy Prado

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