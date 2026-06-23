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Noticias Principales

Siguen los debates sobre los Centros de Datos en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 7:05 AM

El debate regional sobre los centros de datos continúa expandiéndose y ahora está llegando a otras reuniones de Concilios, ya que el alcalde de Coachella, Frank Figueroa, habló durante una reunión en Indian Wells y dijo que se cometieron errores en el proceso relacionado con los centros de datos y que la ciudad de Coachella está trabajando para corregirlos. A principios de este mes Coachella aprobó una prohibición de 45 días para los centros de datos y avanzan hacia una prohibición permanente, después de meses de oposición de la comunidad

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Nancy Prado

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