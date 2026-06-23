Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Una persona herida tras un tiroteo en Coachella

File Photo
KESQ
File Photo
By
New
Published 7:15 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital tras resultar herido en un tiroteo en Coachella.

El tiroteo se reportó poco antes de las 6 p.m., justo al este de la Avenida 52 y la Calle César Chávez.

Agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside acudieron a la cuadra 51000 de Tripoli Way y encontraron a un hombre con una herida de bala. El hombre les dijo a los agentes que le habían disparado mientras conducía, un portavoz de la agencia lo confirmó.

Las autoridades informaron que el hombre se encuentra en condición estable.

Otros testigos indicaron que el tiroteo ocurrió en la cuadra 85000 de Araby Way. Agentes acudieron a Araby Way y encontraron pruebas de un tiroteo.

No se han reportado más heridos y, por el momento, no hay ningún sospechoso bajo custodia.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.