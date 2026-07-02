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Noticias Principales

Cuáles fuegos artificiales si estan permitidos usar este 4 de julio, autoridades nos explican

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Published 11:03 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KUNA) - Con motivo de la celebración del día de la independencia en Estados Unidos, la ciudad de Desert Hot Springs solo permitirá uso de fuegos artificiales clasificados como "Safe & Sane" (seguros y sensatos); estos deben llevar el sello oficial del Jefe de Bomberos del Estado de California.

El uso de pirotecnia que se eleva, explota o se lanza al aire sumado a los fuertes vientos podría provocar incendios.

Para este fin de semana se esperan condiciones de viento en Desert Hot Springs, con velocidades de entre 15 y 25 millas por hora y ráfagas ocasionales más fuertes.

Aunque la venta y el uso de fuegos artificiales no están totalmente prohibidos en la ciudad, están estrictamente regulados.

DHS emite el siguiente mensaje:

🚫 Si vuela, explota o se lanza al aire, es ILEGAL.
💰 Las multas comienzan en $1,000 y, efectivamente, pueden ser mucho más elevadas.

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Juan Montesló

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