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Noticias Principales

Detiene ICE a 10,000 personas a nivel nacional genera preocupación entre familias del Valle de Coachella

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Published 10:53 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KUNA) — Autoridades federales del departamento de Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) han intensificado considerablemente las medidas de control en todo el país; según diversas fuentes, de manera reciente ICE detuvo a unas 10,000 personas en un periodo de cinco días.

De acuerdo con el informe, ICE tiene ahora como objetivo realizar al menos 2,000 detenciones diarias, mientras la administración de Donald Trump continúa con su política de mano dura en materia migratoria.

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS) afirma que cerca del 70% de las detenciones afectan a personas acusadas o condenadas por algún delito en Estados Unidos, aunque las autoridades no han divulgado detalles sobre los individuos arrestados en la operación más reciente.

Este aumento en las acciones de control está generando atención en el Valle de Coachella, donde grupos defensores de migrantes señalan que muchas familias buscan información sobre sus derechos legales.

No está claro si alguna de las detenciones recientes tuvo lugar en el condado de Riverside o en el Valle de Coachella.

Los expertos recomiendan a cualquier persona que tenga dudas sobre su estatus migratorio o sus derechos legales que busque asesoramiento de un abogado de inmigración calificado o de un representante legal acreditado.

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Juan Montesló

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