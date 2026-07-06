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Noticias Principales

Ahora que México esta fuera de la Copa Mundial FIFA, ¿Qué equipo apoyaran los mexicanos?

LA Galaxy / Twitter
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Published 10:11 AM

Coachella Valley, California (KUNA) - Luego de 40 años de ausencia en la fase de octavos de final, la escuadra de México llenó de ilusión a toda una nación incluidos aquellos que residen en los Estados Unidos, hoy conoceremos las reacciones de los mexico-estadounidenses que en el Valle de Coachella pasarán de apoyar a la selección mexicana a otro equipo.

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Juan Montesló

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