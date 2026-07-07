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Noticias Principales

Accidente en Palm Desert termina con un auto dentro de un edificio

Charles Edward Miller / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 7:22 AM

El chofer de un vehículo perdió el control y se estrelló contra un edificio en Palm Desert.

El accidente ocurrió ayer alrededor de las 11:120 de la mañana en la avenida San Pablo.

Las autoridades informaron que el vehículo chocó con un edificio vacío. No se ha dado a conocer qué provocó el accidente ni información sobre el conductor, solo mencionaron que no hubo personas heridas.

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Nancy Prado

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