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Noticias Principales

Avanza proyecto del primer In-N-Out en Palm Springs

Maynard Binaday
By
Published 7:43 AM

El proyecto para construir el primer restaurante In-N-Out en Palm Springs continúa avanzando.

El Comité de Arquitectura de la ciudad revisará los nuevos planos del proyecto.

El restaurante estaría ubicado por la calle Palm Canyon, en el centro comercial Smoke Tree Village, donde antes estaba un Bank of America.

Algunos vecinos siguen preocupados por el aumento del tráfico.

Las autoridades estiman que el restaurante podría abrir a finales de 2027 o principios de 2028.

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