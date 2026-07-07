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Noticias Principales

Incendio cerca de Palm Springs amenaza las viviendas cercanas

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:34 PM
Published 5:00 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Un incendio amenazó a cinco residencias en Palm Springs el martes en la tarde, dijeron las autoridades.

El incendio se reportó alrededor de las 2 p.m. en la cuadra 59900 de Calle De Las Flores, cerca de Oreana Way, según el incendio del condado de Riverside Departamento.

La agencia dijo que los equipos que llegaron se encontraron con un intenso incendio, con "múltiples contenedores marítimos de carga de gran tamaño, varias pilas de escombros y energía líneas abajo amenazando aproximadamente cinco estructuras residenciales".

Se solicitó una segunda alarma en el lugar. La causa del incendio no se conoció de inmediato.

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Jesus Reyes

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