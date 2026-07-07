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Noticias Principales

Incendio en Dulceria El Tepeyac en ciudad de Coachella es auxiliado por la comunidad

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Published 9:03 PM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Luego de que un corto circuito provocara que la dulceria El Tepeyac en la ciudad de Coachella sufiera daños en sus almacenes, la propietaria Dalila Flores agradecio por el apoyo de la comunidad en labores de limpieza.

Pese a que las dulcerías contienen materiales altamente inflamables como lo son las piñatas, El Tepeyac no sufrio la perdida total de sus productos, de ser así, según sus dueños la reparación de daños hubiese sido caótica y casi imposible.

"Estábamos trabajando aquí dentro y de repente entra una señora gritando que había un incendio y mi esposo sale y el humo entrando y ya quisimos reaccionar, pero cuando nos quisimos reaccionar para salir para afuera ya todo estaba lleno de bomberos", relató Flores.

Fueron montos de cenizas y escombros los que tuvieron que ser recogidos cuidadosamente para evitar dañar el producto que se salvo, luego de las más de 4 horas que el departamento de bomberos tardo en extinguir el fuego.

"Mis más grandes agradecimientos a mi comunidad, a la gente hispana que no me esperaba el apoyo porque fue un gran apoyo que me dio mi comunidad", expuso Dalila, dueña de la dulceria El Tepeyac.

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Juan Montesló

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