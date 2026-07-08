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Noticias Principales

Continua discusión para prohibir instalación de Centros de Datos en Ciudad de Coachella

KESQ
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Published 12:49 PM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Luego de la decisión que la ciudad de Coachella tomó para prohibir la instalación de centros de datos por 45 días, y avanzaran hacia una prohibición permanente, después de meses de oposición de la comunidad hoy se reunirá el concejo en una audiencia pública para considerar una ordenanza de urgencia que prorroga por 10 meses y 15 días la moratoria temporal, y para la emisión de un informe por escrito conforme a la Sección 65858 del Código de Gobierno de California.

Manténgase al tanto de la cobertura que Telemundo 15 tiene al respecto.

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Juan Montesló

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