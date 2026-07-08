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Noticias Principales

Volcadura de vehículo de carga causa cierre de carril en el Freeway 10

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Published 7:08 AM

Un tráiler se volcó en el Freeway 10 en Blythe, lo que provoca el cierre de un carril.

El incidente fue reportado ayer a las 6:15 de la mañana.

Según a la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, el accidente afecto el tráfico en dirección este en el carril 1, que fue reabierto poco después antes de las 9:30, a pesar de la aparatosa volcadura el vehículo de carga, nadie resulto herido.

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Nancy Prado

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