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Noticias Principales

Centro de acopio recibe víveres y artículos de primera necesidad en Palm Springs: Unidos por Venezuela

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Published 11:01 AM

Palm Springs, Calif. (KUNA) - Organizaciones al oeste del Valle de Coachella realizan colecta de alimentos y ropa para enviar a los damnificados de los terremotos en Venezuela, se trata de la camara de comercio hispanoamericana, la fundación Califriend y Morales & Galindo Marketing Group, en colaboración con el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Palm Springs.

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Juan Montesló

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