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Noticias Principales

Hospital de Blythe prepara evento puertas abiertas tras 180 días bajo una nueva administración

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Published 1:27 PM

Blythe, California (KUNA) - Después de que el Hospital Palo Verde de la ciudad de Blythe atravesara una severa crisis financiera y administrativa, hoy anuncian que tendrán un evento puertas abiertas para la comunidad el jueves 30 de julio, de 5:30 a 7:30 p. m., para el evento "180-Day Scoop": donde mostrarán los avances que el nosocomio ha tenido.

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Juan Montesló

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