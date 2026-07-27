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Noticias Principales

Detienen a sospechoso en tiroteo de 2004 en el que murió un adolescente

MGN
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Updated
today at 9:48 PM
Published 9:32 PM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - Ha sido detenido un sospechoso en relación con un tiroteo ocurrido hace 22 años en el que perdió la vida un adolescente de 17 años de Indio.

El sospechoso, un hombre de 40 años de Bermuda Dunes, fue detenido el viernes, anunció la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside. Según los registros de la cárcel del condado, el sospechoso aparecerá en corte el martes.

El tiroteo tuvo lugar el 5 de julio de 2004, en la cuadra 52400 de la Avenida Obregón, en La Quinta. Daniel Medina, de 17 años y residente en Indio, fue hallado con múltiples heridas de bala. Fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital, donde se certificó su fallecimiento.

Durante la investigación inicial se identificó a una persona de interés; sin embargo, en aquel momento no había pruebas suficientes para justificar una detención, y el caso acabó quedando en suspenso, según informaron las autoridades.

Como parte de los esfuerzos continuos de la Oficina del Sheriff por revisar los casos de homicidio sin resolver, los investigadores han vuelto a examinar recientemente este caso. Durante la revisión, se identificaron varias pistas y tareas de seguimiento, por lo que se ha reabierto el caso.

A través de la investigación de seguimiento, se obtuvieron nuevas pruebas y se identificó al sospechoso.

La investigación sigue en curso. Cualquier persona que tenga más información puede contactar al investigador jefe Robertson o al agente Lucifora por teléfono al (951) 955–2777.

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