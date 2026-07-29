Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Ciudadanía por nacimiento continúa, tras vencimiento del plazo para solicitar revisión del fallo de SCOTUS, que Trump habría prometido

Unsplash
By
New
Published 10:44 AM

Valle de Coachella, California (KUNA) - En última instancia, el presidente Donald Trump no solicitó a la Corte Suprema (SCOTUS) que reabriera el debate sobre la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento, tal como había declarado anteriormente que haría. Esto ocurrió tras vencerse el plazo para solicitar a la Corte Suprema la revisión del fallo.

Después de la decisión de la Corte Suprema emitida el 30 de junio de 2026, donde anuló la orden ejecutiva de la administración dirigida contra los hijos de residentes indocumentados o temporales.

Fundamento constitucional: El Tribunal subrayó que las personas nacidas en Estados Unidos cumplen con los requisitos de la Cláusula de Ciudadanía y permanecen "sujetas a la jurisdicción" del país. Preservación de precedentes: La decisión ratificó más de un siglo de tradición jurídica, incluido el precedente establecido en 1898 en el caso United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.