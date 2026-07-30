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Noticias Principales

Inicia proyecto de primer escuela “Middle College” en el Valle de Coachella, una colaboración de PSUSD y COD

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Published 2:00 PM

PALM SPRINGS, California (KUNA) — El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Palm Springs y el College of the Desert anuncian la creación de la primera escuela preparatoria tipo "Middle College" en el Valle de Coachella, la cual iniciará actividades en el año escolar 2027-2028.

Esta iniciativa amplía el acceso local a oportunidades de inscripción simultánea (dual-enrollment) y podría ayudar a los estudiantes en ahorrar tiempo y dinero en sus estudios universitarios mientras se preparan para el futuro.

Los alumnos podrán obtener créditos tanto de preparatoria como universitarios de manera simultánea, asistiendo a clases en el nuevo campus de College of the Desert que se construye en Palm Springs.

La directora de la escuela será Kim Ballard, cuyo nombramiento se aprobó durante la reunión de la junta directiva del PSUSD celebrada este martes.

La historia completa hoy a las 6 pm

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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