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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a mujer por presuntos robos a víctimas en Indio

KESQ
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Published 8:21 AM

Una mujer de 29 años fue arrestada nuevamente por su presunta participación en robos ocurridos en Indio.

La sospechosa fue identificada como Mia Ventura, quien enfrenta acusaciones relacionadas con dos investigaciones por robo mayor ocurridas el 12 de abril de 2025 en una misma propiedad de Airbnb, ubicada cerca de la avenida 44 y Golf Center Parkway.

De acuerdo con la policía, en ambos casos las víctimas denunciaron el robo de objetos de valor después de pasar tiempo con la sospechosa, a quien habían conocido por medio de conexiones sociales.

Las autoridades continúan con la investigación del caso.

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Nancy Prado

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